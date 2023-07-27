   Magnis Energy Technologies Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Graphite

Sydney, July 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VIDEO: Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (U1P:FRA) (MNSEF:OTCMKTS) iM3NY Lithium-Ion battery plant at Endicott, upper state New York, USA. Watch clips of some of the stages in the lithium-ion battery production process.

To View the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7M98CEBC


About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy TechnologiesMagnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P)  is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.

    


Contact
Sam Spurr
Niche Marketing Group
P: +61 2 8585 4322
E: sam@nichegroup.com.au

Frank Poullas
Executive Chairman
P: +61 2 8397 9888
E: info@magnis.com.au


Magnis Energy Technologies Limited              

