Sydney, July 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VIDEO: Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( ASX:MNS ) ( U1P:FRA ) ( MNSEF:OTCMKTS ) iM3NY Lithium-Ion battery plant at Endicott, upper state New York, USA. Watch clips of some of the stages in the lithium-ion battery production process.



Magnis Energy Technologies Limited is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials.