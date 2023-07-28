

4th Quarter Activities Report

Sydney, July 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( ASX:MNS ) ( U1P:FRA ) ( MNSEF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report and overview of operations for the period ended 30 June 2023 ("Quarter", "Reporting Period").



Key Highlights



- Batteries produced by iM3NY achieve UN/DOT 38.3 certification



- Magnis equitable interest in iM3NY increased to 73%



- iM3NY signs Joint Venture Agreement with Omega Seiki Mobility



- Letter of Intent (LOI) signed for AAM site location along with services contract awarded to Worley



- Recent results highlight the superior performance of anode product using Nachu Graphite



- Resettlement Village handover nearing completion with minor infrastructure work remaining



- Framework Agreement expected to be finalised soon



- Hoshi Daruwalla appointed Managing Director (USA)



COMPANY OVERVIEW



Magnis aims to be a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery technology and materials company across key segments of the Lithium-ion battery supply chain. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage critical for the green energy transition.



*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9WM60CK2





