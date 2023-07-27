

Quarterly Update

Sydney, July 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Haodex Limited ( NSX:HAO ) is pleased to update the market on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.



We are pleased to present the latest quarterly report for Haodex Ltd. and Meccle, our rapidly expanding subsidiary. Despite challenges in the global marketplace, we continue to grow and innovate in order to provide top-notch services and products to our customers.



Our channel partner program has significantly expanded this quarter, with new partnerships established in ten new cities and towns in Sichuan province (Chengdu City, Deyang City, Chongzhou City, Qionglai City, Wenjiang City, Dayi City, Zhiyang City, Lingji Town, Guyi Town and Huaiyuan Town). We are excited to work with these partners to bring new vendors and manufacturers to the Meccle platform, allowing us to increase quality goods and services network continually. These partnerships will provide new growth opportunities as we aim to become the goto platform for both businesses and consumers.



In addition, we are pleased to announce that our Meccle US launch is progressing rapidly. Following our name change from Bulkbuyworld, Meccle is now focused on expanding our brand and increasing our reach to American customers. We have established relationships with Influencer Marketing Factory, a highly reputable company with experience in working with major players like Google, Amazon, and Meta. Their help in creating and promoting marketing content to our US audience has been invaluable in preparing us for our launch. We have also begun consulting with SEO marketing experts to ensure that we have the best online presence and search engine ranking possible.



In conclusion, we remain dedicated to growth and innovation, and we believe that our latest developments put us in a solid position to expand both domestically and internationally. We thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and look forward to continuing to work together towards success.





About Haodex Limited





Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) is an Australian company focused on forward thinking online platforms and global projects.

Haodex owns 78% of and operates 2 omnichannel marketplaces, being MonkeyKing Australia (www.monkeykingaustralia.com) and BulkBuy (www.bulkbuyworld.com), and owns 100% of a short term Chinese accommodation hosting business, Franks Haus (www.frankshaus.com).

MonkeyKing is an online e-commerce platform which sources Australian products from Australian suppliers to distribute to consumers in Asia, mainly China.

BulkBuy is a wholesale e-commerce marketplace which allows users to participate in group buying deals. BulkBuy enables merchants to set up an online store and sell products directly to customers at wholesale prices by allowing several customers to participate in group buying deals (crowd-ordering).

Franks Haus is an online platform for leasing private properties, mainly for short term accommodation, in China. The platform will attract tourists