

Quarterly Update

Sydney, Jan 31, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Haodex Limited ( NSX:HAO ) is pleased to update the market on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Haodex has achieved significant milestones with the Meccle ecommerce marketplace app, garnering over 3 million social media impressions, experiencing consistent growth in downloads, and Haodex securing official admission to the Sichuan Provincial Council, positioning the company for strategic collaboration and potential financial support for the advancement of its flagship project.



Meccle Ecommerce Marketplace App Achievements:



Since the launch of the Meccle ecommerce marketplace app on August 22, 2023, we are thrilled to report several major milestones.



a. Social Media Traction



Meccle has successfully generated over 3 million impressions across major social media platforms. This widespread visibility attests to the platform's appeal and relevance, capturing the attention of a diverse audience within Meccle's target customer base.



b. Continual Growth in Downloads and App Registrations:



The momentum of Meccle continues to build, with consistent growth in downloads and app registrations. Active user engagement reflects a positive response to our innovative approach to ecommerce.



Admission into the Sichuan Provincial Council for Promotion of International Cooperation and Investment



Subsequent to the 31 December 2023 period, the Company is pleased to announce that Haodex has its official admission to the Sichuan Provincial Council for Promotion of International Cooperation and Investment. This membership is expected to result in a fruitful collaboration, potentially providing significant financial support for the advancement of our flagship project, Meccle.



Strategic Collaboration in Sichuan Ecommerce Pilot Zone:



As a member of the Sichuan Provincial Council, Haodex is positioned to benefit from valuable building and warehouse resources in the Sichuan Ecommerce Pilot Zone. This strategic collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to innovation in the ecommerce sector and promises to enhance our distribution network, facilitating 2-4 day delivery to our customers.



Looking Forward:



As we conclude this quarter, Haodex remains focused on innovation, collaboration, and sustained growth. Anticipating further milestones and achievements in the upcoming quarters, we are excited to share these developments with our stakeholders.



*To view the quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XGLCZ316





About Haodex Limited





Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) is an Australian company focused on forward thinking online platforms and global projects.

Haodex owns 78% of and operates 2 omnichannel marketplaces, being MonkeyKing Australia (www.monkeykingaustralia.com) and BulkBuy (www.bulkbuyworld.com), and owns 100% of a short term Chinese accommodation hosting business, Franks Haus (www.frankshaus.com).

MonkeyKing is an online e-commerce platform which sources Australian products from Australian suppliers to distribute to consumers in Asia, mainly China.

BulkBuy is a wholesale e-commerce marketplace which allows users to participate in group buying deals. BulkBuy enables merchants to set up an online store and sell products directly to customers at wholesale prices by allowing several customers to participate in group buying deals (crowd-ordering).

Franks Haus is an online platform for leasing private properties, mainly for short term accommodation, in China. The platform will attract tourists

