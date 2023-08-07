

Investor Presentation Diggers and Dealers

Perth, Aug 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited ( ASX:HRZ ) provide the latest presentation with highly strategic projects in the heart of the WA Goldfields.



- Mineral Resources of 1.26Moz gold



- Total landholding of ~1,100km2



- Projects located around existing gold processing facilities and the mining centre of Kalgoorlie



- Combination of advanced deposits with near-term production potential and earlier stage exploration targets



- Gold focus alongside multi-commodity exploration potential



- Planned 20,000m of drilling in 2023



- Asset consolidation and divestment opportunities remain under review



To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T8QHFQKB





About Horizon Minerals Limited





Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.