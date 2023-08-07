   Horizon Minerals Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Investor Presentation Diggers and Dealers
Perth, Aug 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) provide the latest presentation with highly strategic projects in the heart of the WA Goldfields.

- Mineral Resources of 1.26Moz gold

- Total landholding of ~1,100km2

- Projects located around existing gold processing facilities and the mining centre of Kalgoorlie

- Combination of advanced deposits with near-term production potential and earlier stage exploration targets

- Gold focus alongside multi-commodity exploration potential

- Planned 20,000m of drilling in 2023

- Asset consolidation and divestment opportunities remain under review

About Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Ltd Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

 


Contact
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au



