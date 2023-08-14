

Investor Meet Presentation

Sydney, Aug 14, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Ltd ( LON:PYX ) ( NSX:PYX ) is pleased to announce that Oliver Hasler, Chairman and CEO, will provide a live investor presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 17 th August 2023 at 11:00am BST (8.00pm AST).



The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am BST (6.00pm AST) the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.



About Pyx Resources Limited





PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.