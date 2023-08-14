

Investor Webinar to be held on 23 August 2023

Sydney, Aug 14, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Following the quarterly report, a Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) Investor webinar will be held on 23 August 2023.



The briefing will commence at 11.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.



The webinar will be hosted by CEO, David Dickson, Senior Vice President Field Development & Evaluation, Sean MiIler, and Senior Vice President Technology, Strategy & Risk, Scott Munro. They will be speaking on the drilling program and resources and reserves at the Kachi Project, along with other updates since the company's last webinar on 19 June 2023.



Investors are encouraged to register ahead of the event, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/271K939D



Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the webinar, either directly on the registration form or to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.