

Apollo Exploration Strategy Using AI Technology

Melbourne, Aug 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce the exploration strategy that has been developed for the Apollo Lithium Project. For the first time, the Company has commenced the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in developing the exploration strategy. The Company is working with KorrAI Technologies Limited (KorrAI) in Canada.



KorrAI's technology and expertise are utilizing satellite data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance field exploration practices, optimize time spent in the field, optimise cost, and improve exploration outcomes using data-driven decisions. Their key approach involves using Artificial Intelligence to process and analyse satellite data and images. By using advanced algorithms, KorrAI has created maps that show different geological features like outcrops, pegmatites, and vein formations. The Company has also used spectral data to help identify areas that are more likely to have valuable mineral deposits. This will help guide LU7 field teams to focus on specific locations with high potential. The AI technology improves the accuracy and efficiency of exploration efforts, helping LU7 field teams target their activities and allocate resources more effectively, which reduces the time and cost of exploration. This is especially advantageous given the shorter exploration window in the region due to winter. The successful use of the AI technology would enable LU7 to potentially fast-track exploration activities that may have otherwise only been forecast to occur 12 months from now.



To date, a study has been conducted on the Apollo property to explore for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum minerals (LCT) bearing pegmatites using advanced technology like remote sensing, airborne and ground based geophysics combined with artificial intelligence. The study used data captured by satellites and airplanes to gather information about the property. Different types of data, like visible and infrared light, microwave signals, and magnetic readings, were combined to create a detailed picture of the area. AI models were then used to analyse the data and identify areas where valuable minerals might be present. As a result, 448 priority targets were found on the Apollo property.



The targets were further narrowed down to 28 specific areas for field mapping and sampling.



Ground truthing the satellite-based targets by geological mapping and collection of field samples and capturing photos with the context of local topography is crucial for correlating geological features, enhancing understanding, and reducing false positives. Field sampling and additional datasets, such as high-resolution magnetics and hyperspectral data, would serve as a foundation for enhanced AI modeling methodologies, which can be effective for future sampling and drill targeting.



The methodologies applied to the Apollo Project integrate visible, near-infrared, shortwave infrared, microwave (radar), and magnetic datasets from multiple satellite and airborne platforms. The predictive AI models used in this project were previously trained and field tested across various sites within the James Bay region, targeting LCT pegmatites and using convolutional neural networks to digitize predicted features.



AI technology will be used in conjunction with staged ground-truthing activities, and airborne and ground-based Geophysics techniques to further develop our overall Apollo Exploration Strategy, in addition to future work streams designed to improve orebody knowledge and future resource development.



Chairman, Iggy Tan, said. "We are pleased to announce the exploration strategy developed for the Apollo Lithium Project, which includes the innovative use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in collaboration with KorrAI Technologies. KorrAI has been successful at utilizing satellite data and AI technology to optimize field exploration practices in the James Bay area. They have worked for companies such as Patriot Battery Metals nearby. By employing advanced algorithms, KorrAI has created maps that identify geological features like outcrops, pegmatites, and vein formations, using spectral data to locate potential mineral deposits. This AI-driven approach enhances exploration accuracy and efficiency, allowing us to focus our field activities and resources more effectively, reducing exploration timelines and costs".



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G4O7Y23I





