Completion of Falcon Farm-in Carry

Sydney, Aug 25, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In accordance with the 2014 Falcon Oil and Gas Limited (Falcon) farm-in agreement, Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) ( TBNNY:OTCMKTS ) has given notice to Falcon that all farm-in commitments have been fully satisfied, having reached the associated cost carry commitment.



- All parties have committed to fully fund their full working interest of future cash calls at Shenandoah South 1H (SS1H) in EP 117, which commenced drilling on 01 August 2023.



- Falcon remains carried for a net A$6.8 million (A$3.4 million net Tamboran) consideration for future drilling activities, following an agreement to waive its pre-emptive rights, as announced by Tamboran on 12 October 2022.



Tamboran Resources Limited Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said:



"Meeting the Falcon farm-in agreement cost cap is a major milestone for the Beetaloo Joint Venture (BJV). The five vertical wells and three horizontal wells drilled, as part of the carry commitment, since 2014 have delivered key information of the continuous nature and productivity of the Mid Velkerri across the Beetaloo Basin.



"These activities helped demonstrate the potential commerciality of the Beetaloo with the Amungee NW H1 well achieving flow rates exceeding 5 million standard cubic feet per day over a normalised 1,000 metre section in 2021.



"Tamboran is required to fund ongoing activity at 38.75 per cent working interest together with its net share (A$3.4 million) of Falcon's remaining carry on future activities.



"We look forward to working closely with the BJV to accelerate the development of our low reservoir CO2 gas resources within the Beetaloo Sub-basin. Gas from the Beetaloo is well positioned to play a part in alleviating the anticipated East Coast gas shortfall, which is currently forecast by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO)."





About Tamboran Resources Limited





Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.