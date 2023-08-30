

Investor Conference Call for Ngami Exploration Target

Sydney, Aug 30, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited ( ASX:CBE ) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an investor conference call to be hosted by Cobre's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Adam Wooldridge, on Thursday 31 August at 3.00 p.m. (AEST).



The purpose of the call is to discuss the Ngami Copper Project Exploration Target Estimate released to the ASX earlier today.



Attendees are invited to click on the link below to register for the call.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/99YEX01F





About Cobre Limited





Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.