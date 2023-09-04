

Exploration Commences at the Apollo Lithium Project

Melbourne, Sep 4, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce that exploration work has commenced at the Apollo Lithium Project. Thanks to early permitting and field preparation, the Company has been able to swiftly launch its on-ground operations during the summer season without any delays, maximizing productivity.



Highlights



- Immediate commencement of exploration work at flagship Apollo Lithium Project



- Exploration crew flew into Apollo and commenced fieldwork



- Partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc - a highly reputable exploration Co



- An intensive pre-work program completed including permitting



- High-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey completed



- Litho-structural analysis completed



- Ground-based Micro-Gravity survey completed at NW of Apollo



- Soil sampling program completed in NW of Apollo



- Use of AI technology in exploration strategy



- Priority targets for future drilling campaigns identified



An exploration crew flew in recently and has commenced fieldwork and soil sampling at Apollo. Considering that the Company re-listed on 14 August 2023, this is a tremendous achievement. For this venture, the Company has partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, a highly reputable exploration company based in Quebec, Canada. Laurentia is known for its dynamic and flexible approach and has achieved great success across a variety of projects in the James Bay region. With a team of nearly 60 experienced employees, Laurentia will serve as the turnkey exploration partner for Lithium Universe in Quebec. Their responsibilities encompass all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management.



The video report can be found on YouTube via the following link:

https://youtu.be/TyimkM6vLbw



Laurentia Exploration Inc. mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project between the 17th and 21st of August. Personnel accommodation, lodging and logistics are currently being managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the Sout-East of the Apollo project (see Figure 1*). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project is undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2*) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations.



Exploration Strategy using AI Technology



The Company has initiated the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to shape its exploration strategy.



Collaborating with KorrAI Technologies Limited (KorrAI) in Canada, the Company is tapping into KorrAI's technological prowess to leverage satellite data and AI techniques, elevating the standards of field exploration methodologies. This collaboration aims to streamline fieldwork duration, optimize expenditure, and elevate exploration results by harnessing data-driven insights. KorrAI's core methodology revolves around employing Artificial Intelligence for the interpretation and analysis of satellite data and visual content. Employing sophisticated algorithms, KorrAI has generated intricate maps delineating diverse geological attributes such as outcrops, pegmatites, and vein configurations. Furthermore, by integrating spectral data, the identification of promising mineral-rich zones has been facilitated. This approach guides the efforts of LU7's field teams, channelling their focus towards locations with heightened potential.



Airborne Magnetic Survey



The company recently completed a high-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey with a specific focus on the Apollo property instead of relying on regional datasets. The survey has obtained more detailed signals from the property to better understand its structural framework and rocks that could host LCT pegmatites. LU7 completed a 14-day, 5596 line Km Hi-Resolution Airborne Magnetic (AMAG) Survey conducted at a 50m line spacing by Geo Data Solutions (GDS), a Canadian based Airborne and Helicopter Geophysicist specialist. Figure 4* shows the increased level of analytical signals of Apollo from the high-resolution survey.



The completed survey will help the Company to interpret the subsurface geology and structures in greater detail.



This will assist in building up the geological model for the project and the subsequent exploration and drilling strategy. Recent sand cover and overgrowth may prevent these relationships from being mapped at the surface.



Litho-Structural Analysis



Following the Airborne Magnetic Survey, the company utilised property scale geophysics to facilitate a comprehensive structural analysis of the area. The Company believes that the structural geophysics analysis may be indicative of potential for LCT pegmatitic dykes following distinct regional and local scale structural corridors. It appears that a major east-west trending fault corridor/shear feature is evident that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east. This corridor/shear feature could control any potential spodumene mineralisation, See Figure 5*. Winsome Resources' Adina Lithium project is 29 km to the East of Apollo. Winsome Resources' Adina project has a total strike length of lithium mineralised trend of over 3 km, with mineralisation remaining open to both the east and west of reported intercepts. Drilling at Winsome Resources' Adina has delivered some impressive results, including 1.34% Li2O over 107.6m from 2.3m to 109 .9m and as high as 1.92% Li2O over 30m.



This corridor/shear feature data along with field-based input will be integrated with KorrAI technology combined Satellite data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will generate drill-ready exploration targets for future field and drilling campaigns. In other words, our first target drilling may be along these corridor shear features.



Micro-Gravity Survey



A ground-based Micro-Gravity survey was completed by Geophysique TMC on lines 1 and 2 in the northwest part of the Apollo Lithium Project. See the "green lines" in Figure 7*. Micro-Gravity surveys can help identify variations in the density of subsurface materials. This information can reveal the presence of geological structures such as faults, folds, and buried structures that may be associated with spodumene mineral occurrences. Two hundred and sixty (260) sample points/readings were acquired from the on-the-ground MicroGravity survey. A further 1,335 planned sample points will be conducted in due course, see "yellow lines" in Figure 6*.



Soil Sampling



An initial 300 x 150m soil sampling program was conducted on the north-west part of the Apollo Lithium Project collecting a total 674 samples, See Figure 8*. Soil sampling allows the Company geologists to analyse the concentration of lithium in the soil, which can provide an indication of the underlying geology and potential lithium-bearing minerals. Lithium, if present in rocks and minerals that weather over time, releases lithium ions into the soil. The continuation of a soil sampling programme will aim to focus on those areas in close spatial proximity to Greenstone (Lac Rouget Formation), Vieux Comptoir intrusive, and major identified structures.



Further soil sampling will include Priority 1: Soil sampling (1,500 stations) at spacing of 300m x 150m covering a majority of the 'Greenstone belt' and the E-W trending magnetic low structure (see Figure 10*).



Priority 2: Soil sampling (1,100 points) at spacing of 600m x 150m covering the northern and southern parts of the 'Greenstone belt' (see Figure 10*).



Priority Targets for Future Drilling Campaign



A final interpretation was conducted to combine all available information and designate priority targets. Clusters of targets, particularly targets that follow topographic trends with a "whaleback" pattern in the digital terrain models were prioritized. Priority target points are generally ranked into high, medium, and low and are separated into classes of LCT targets. Figure 11* shows some of these targets that may be incorporated in a future drilling program.



Chairman Iggy Tan expressed his satisfaction with the swift presence of the exploration team at the Apollo site shortly after relisting. "Our Head of Geology, Justin Rivers, and CEO Alex Hanly effectively managed the establishment of partnership connections, including with companies like Laurentia, during the project's due diligence phase. The initiation of the permitting process, strategically aligned with the relisting timeline, enabled the prompt mobilization of our exploration crew. Diligent foresight and anticipation played a pivotal role in achieving this rapid on-site exploration. We look forward to reporting our progress in the coming months", he said.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ES09PT18





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.