Africa Downunder Conference Presentation
Sydney, Sep 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) provide the Africa Downunder Conference Presentation entitled "Fueling Copper's Future Growth: Robust Exploration and Development Pipeline for High-Quality Copper Resources".
- Strategic Global Land Package with district-scale discovery opportunities
- Potential for significant moderate grade (103 - 166Mt @ 0.38 to 0.46% Cu) deposit for in-situ copper recovery
- Potential for new high-grade copper discoveries through ongoing exploration at the Ngami Copper Project and Kitlanya West Projects, Botswana
- Well-funded with ~A$5.8M cash for continued exploration success in Botswana
- Experienced Board & Management Team
- Discovery focused Technical Team in Africa
- Strong Copper Fundamentals
*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9M2KO4AT
About Cobre Limited
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.
