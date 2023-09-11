   Tamboran Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Beetaloo Basin Site Tour Presentation
Sydney, Sep 11, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited (googlechartASX:TBN) (googlechartTBNNY:OTCMKTS) vision is to play a role in the global energy transition by responsibly investing in the development of low-reservoir CO2 natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Basin of the Northern Territory of Australia.

Under Tamboran's 2030 proposed plan to deliver >1.5 BCFD from the Beetaloo Basin, the Northern Territory is expected to receive significant economic benefits, including:

- >$220 million increase in net real income for the NT.

- >13,000 full time jobs (incl. indirect employment).

- >$3.5 billion in additional revenue for the NT Government and Traditional Owners over 25-years (~$140 million per annum)

About Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources LtdTamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

 


Contact
Investor enquiries:
Chris Morbey
Vice President - Investor Relations
+61-2-8330-6626
Investors@tamboran.com

Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
Media@tamboran.com



