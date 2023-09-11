   Pyx Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
PYX Resources' 2023 Half Year Results Briefing
Sydney, Sep 11, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Ltd (googlechartLON:PYX) (googlechartNSX:PYX) is pleased to announce that it will release its half-year results up to 30 June 2023 on Wednesday, 13 September 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, 18 September 2023 at 6pm AEST/ 4pm AWST/9am BST, during which management will give a presentation about the PYX's half-year results.

Those wishing to listen can access the conferenced call on:
Monday, 18 September 2023 at 6pm AEST, 4pm AWST, 9am BST

To register prior to the call to receive dial-in details, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/PJ44ZK47


About Pyx Resources Limited

PYX ResourcesPYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.

 


