

Updated Investor Presentation

Melbourne, Sep 12, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to Lithium Universe Limited's ( ASX:LU7 ) ASX release dated 5 September 2023 (ASX LU7 CEO Participates at the New World Metals Investment Series), the Company encloses an updated presentation that is to be delivered by Chief Executive Officer, Alex Hanly at the New World Metals Investment Series at the following locations and dates:



- Grand Hyatt Hotel Melbourne, 12 September 2023



- The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, 14 September 2023



The presentation enclosed has been updated to reflect the information that is contained within the Company's announcements made since the 5 September 2023 ASX release - being the Company's vision - as detailed within LU7's announcement dated 8 September 2023 (ASX LU7 Letter to Shareholders from the Chairman), along with the appointment of Mr Jingyuan Liu to the board on 11 September 2023 (ASX LU7 Non-Executive Director Appointment).



About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.