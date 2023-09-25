

Interview with Iggy Tan on Global Lithium Podcast

Perth, Sep 25, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce that the Company's Chairman, Iggy Tan, has been a featured guest on "The Global Lithium Podcast".



The host of The Global Lithium Podcast, Joe Lowry, is widely known as "Mr Lithium" and is a 30-plus-year industry veteran and founder of the advisory firm Global Lithium LLC. Joe hosts the podcast featuring high-level guests from the lithium chemicals industry, battery, cathode, and related areas.



Mr Tan discusses his role in establishing Australia's lithium downstream presence and the development of the groundbreaking vertically integrated mine to lithium carbonate refinery project by Galaxy Resources. He also discusses the current opportunities presented in Canada, the recent Canadian federal and provincial policy shifts, and the proposed development of the Company's own Lithium Processing Hub.



Listen to the interview here:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/MVC13E9I





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.