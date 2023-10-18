

September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Oct 18, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( JMI:FRA ) ( DYLLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the September 2023 quarter.



TUMAS PROJECT



- Two-phase 235-hole, 8,017m RC resource and infill drill program completed



- Drilling targeted areas west of Tumas 3, with the objective of expanding the current resource into Tumas 3 West and Tumas Central



- Best intersections included



o T3I1273: 6m at 721ppm eU3O8 from 22m

o T3I1300: 8m at 172ppm eU3O8 from 27m o T3I1408: 4m at 329ppm eU3O8 from 13m

o T3I1435: 7m at 378ppm eU3O8 from 27m

o T3I1457: 6m at 267ppm eU3O8 from 25m



- Results provide a robust platform for progressing Tumas towards a +30-year Life of Mine (LOM) from the current 22.5-year LOM and will be part of continued drilling for resource and reserve upgrades



- Metallurgical program indicates improved outcomes from Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) position, with increased NPV and lower operating costs expected to be realised



- Tumas Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade expected in late Q4 2023



MULGA ROCK



- 656-hole drill program for 36,647m completed



o 423 aircore hole, 21,853m infill drill program to upgrade resource classification for uranium and critical minerals



o 233 aircore hole, 14,794m close-space drill program to establish grade variability and provide additional material for metallurgical analysis



- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) expected in late Q4 2023 and will include both uranium and critical minerals



- Ongoing metallurgical testing on to define leaching characteristics of the critical minerals indicate significant value uplift potential



- Revised DFS scheduled to commence in 2024, which will incorporate critical minerals recovery



CORPORATE



- Strong global nuclear resurgence forecast with positive implications for supply demand



- Uranium Spot Price movement during the Quarter was substantial as reported by Trade Tech



o Up by an impressive US$17.15/lb from US$56.00/lb to US$73.15/lb



o Term Price up from US$53/lb to US$62.00/lb



- Cash position at end of September 2024 $27.258M



- Anticipated additional funds with receipts of approximately $5M expected during FY 2024 relating to claims lodged for R&D reimbursement and loan plan share receivables



