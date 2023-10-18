  Anatara Lifesciences Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Webinar on the Stage 1 Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Sydney, Oct 18, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences (googlechartASX:ANR) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and interested parties to an online Webinar on the Company's Stage 1 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) clinical trial results, hosted by Chair, Dr. David Brookes.

The webinar will be held on Thursday 19th October 2023 at 11:00am AEDT / 10:30am ACDT / 8:00am AWST

For the Q&A session, investors are invited to send questions for the webinar prior to 9:00am AEDT Thursday 19th October 2023 to: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Register for the webinar at the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/LZPI0VFS

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. A recording will be available at the above link shortly after the conclusion of the live session.


About Anatara Lifesciences Limited

Anatara Lifesciences ASX ANRAnatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing productsfor human and animal health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. 

 

Contact
Dr. David Brookes
Chair, Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
+61 (0) 411 712 579
dbrookes@anatara.com

Dirk van Dissel
Candour Advisory - Investor Relations
+61 (0) 408 326 367
dirk@candouradvisory.com.au


