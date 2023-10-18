

Webinar on the Stage 1 Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Sydney, Oct 18, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences ( ASX:ANR ) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and interested parties to an online Webinar on the Company's Stage 1 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) clinical trial results, hosted by Chair, Dr. David Brookes.



The webinar will be held on Thursday 19th October 2023 at 11:00am AEDT / 10:30am ACDT / 8:00am AWST



For the Q&A session, investors are invited to send questions for the webinar prior to 9:00am AEDT Thursday 19th October 2023 to: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au



Register for the webinar at the link below:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/LZPI0VFS



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. A recording will be available at the above link shortly after the conclusion of the live session.





About Anatara Lifesciences Limited





Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing productsfor human and animal health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders.

