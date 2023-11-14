  Pyx Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Q3 2023 Investor Meet Presentation
Sydney, Nov 14, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Ltd (googlechartLON:PYX) (googlechartNSX:PYX) is pleased to announce that Oliver Hasler, Chairman and CEO, will provide a live investor presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 21st November 2023 at 11:00am GMT / 10:00pm AEDT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am GMT / 8:00pm AEDT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

To join the Live Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/G2DSU44K

Investors who already follow PYX RESOURCES LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.


About Pyx Resources Limited

PYX ResourcesPYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.

Contact
ir@pyxresources.com
Tel.: +61 2 8823 3132



Link: Q3 2023 Investor Meet Presentation

