  Lake Resources NL Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile

View in Other Languages Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023 Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) David Dickson 在 2023 年基准周上发表讲话 Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) の David Dickson 氏が 2023 年のベンチマークウィークで講演 Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) David Dickson 在 2023 年基準週上發表講話 
#Financial General#Mining#Lithium
Lake Resources Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023
Lake Resources Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Sydney, Nov 14, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (googlechartASX:LKE) (googlechartLK1:FRA) (googlechartLLKKF:OTCMKTS) will be presenting on a panel on the opening day of Benchmark Week 2023, a flagship event hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, in Los Angeles on 14 November (PST) or 15 November (AEDT).

Benchmark Week is a premier gathering for the world's lithium-ion battery supply chain and the wider energy transition.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE will be participating on a panel on Tuesday 1:00 pm (PST) or Wednesday 8:00 am (AEDT), addressing the topic of whether lithium will replace oil as the key critical commodity of the new energy economy.

Joining him on the panel will be Salah Gamoudi, CFO of Standard Lithium and Roger Atkins, Founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook Ltd.


About Lake Resources NL

Lake ResourcesLake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)  (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

https://twitter.com/Lake_Resources https://www.linkedin.com/company/lake-resources/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au



Link: Lake Resources Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Related Companies
Lake Resources NL cs ct ja en kr de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 505) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Lithium

View in Other Languages 5051219994 (819)

googlechart

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • FINANCE VIDEO: Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:LKE) Interview with Steve Promnitz on Argentinian Lithium Projects

    • Research Report

    Download PresentationDownload Presentation

    Lake Resources NL


    Read More About Lake Resources NL