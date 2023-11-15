

Probanx Announces New Fintech FPS Aggregation Service

London, Nov 15, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - ISX Financial EU Plc's, wholly owned subsidiary, Probanx Solutions Ltd, a premier international banking software company, has announced the extension of its innovative CoreConnect aggregation service for Fintechs.



This groundbreaking service facilitates direct interaction with the Faster Payments Central Infrastructure via the CoreConnect gateway, offering a suite of benefits:



1.Cost-Effective Connectivity: Participants in the Fintech sector can now enjoy more affordable connectivity options. This development represents a significant step in reducing operational costs for our partners.



2.Assured Aggregator Capability: With this service, participants can be assured of the high capability and reliability of Probanx's aggregation solution. This assurance is vital for maintaining trust and consistency in financial transactions.



3.Reduced Dependency on Central Test Environments: Our service minimizes the necessity and associated costs of using central test environments. This efficiency is crucial for optimizing resource allocation and reducing time-to-market for new features and services.



4.Integration with Probanx CorePlus: Probanx is proud to announce that our CorePlus core banking service is already integrated with this aggregation service. CorePlus is known for its versatility and modern interface, allowing financial institutions to select functionalities and workflows tailored to their specific needs.



5.Inter-Connectivity with existing CoreConnect gateway to SEPA Instant, SEPA SCT and SEPA Direct Debit CoreConnect gateway, allowing Fintechs access to both Pound Sterling and Euros payment networks.



To view further details, please visit:

https://www.wearepay.uk/what-we-do/third-party-assurance/technical-aggregator-solution-providers-and-consultants/



Probanx Solutions Ltd, a ISX Financial EU PLC wholly owned subsidiary, has been a driving force in the development of entry level CORE banking software solutions since 2000, catering to banks and financial institutions globally.





About ISX Financial





ISX Financial EU PLC is a 'banktech' company that leverages its own technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA & UK. The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provides a complete end-to-end transactional banking, FX, remittance and payment processing capability.

ISXMoney's multi-Currency IBAN accounts coupled with PaidBy Bank instant open banking provide merchants with a tailored payment solution to reach any UK or EEA bank account holders.

ISX Financial's consumer product "flykk" is a digital wallet that combines all its financial technology and infrastructure to create a retail product. flykk(R) is a two-sided network developed on ISX's own platform that links both merchants and consumers around the globe to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. flykk(R) allows customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds, with the benefits of a Diners card for point of sale transactions.

ISX Financial's subsidiary Probanx(R) also develops payment infrastructure for third parties, and provides connectivity to central banks, banks around the world and major card schemes.

