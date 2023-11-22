

Market Disclosure: UnionPay International Co-Branded/A

Sydney, Nov 22, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - UnionPay International Co. Ltd. is announcing the application for a new Co-Branded/Affinity Card Program. The program is a collaborative effort between UnionPay and Dynamic Payment Co.Ltd, with IEMALL Limited as the Affinity Partner. This initiative aims to launch the UnionPay IEMall Cobranded Card, targeting New Zealand's market, primarily focusing on providing a seamless and versatile payment experience across various scenarios.



Key aspects of the program include:



Card Issuance and Usage Scenarios: Tailored for local New Zealanders, international travelers, and online merchants.



Program Start Date: 1 Nov 2023, with an estimated first-year card volume of 10,000-20,000 and an average transaction volume per card of $300.



Target Audience: Diverse, including suppliers, consumers, and online merchants.



Benefits and Privileges: A range of benefits including discounts, cashbacks, reward points, and more.





About Mie Pay Limited





MIE Pay is a technology driven payments company that facilitates online and offline commerce between retail merchants and end customers. Its operations are based in Auckland and Sydney.

It is a fintech business building an innovative financial technology ecosystem, the core of which is an interactive payment platform, that not only delivers an improved shopping and checkout experience, with payments included as a component, it's also focused on lowering acceptance costs for merchants and aims to supplement the experience with value-added services.

An e-Commerce SaaS platform IE MALL has also been built providing APP-based commerce and in-APP payments for merchants. This technology is being increasingly embraced providing omni-channel shopping experiences for customers.

