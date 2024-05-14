

Integration of MyPay New Zealand Operations

Sydney, May 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Mie Pay Limited ( NSX:MIE ) is pleased to inform you of an important update regarding MyPay New Zealand Limited, a subsidiary of MIE PAY NZ Limited.



In line with our strategic objectives, we have decided to integrate the operations of MyPay New Zealand into our parent company, MIE PAY NZ. This integration is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing resources, and providing a more cohesive service offering to our valued customers and stakeholders.



The integration process will involve consolidating the services, operations, and resources of MyPay New Zealand into MIE PAY NZ. We believe that this strategic move will not only streamline our business processes but also strengthen our market position, enabling us to better serve our customers and the broader community.



We want to assure all stakeholders that this integration will not impact the quality of service provided by MyPay New Zealand. We remain committed to delivering the same level of excellence and reliability that our customers have come to expect.





About Mie Pay Limited





MIE Pay is a technology driven payments company that facilitates online and offline commerce between retail merchants and end customers. Its operations are based in Auckland and Sydney.

It is a fintech business building an innovative financial technology ecosystem, the core of which is an interactive payment platform, that not only delivers an improved shopping and checkout experience, with payments included as a component, it's also focused on lowering acceptance costs for merchants and aims to supplement the experience with value-added services.

An e-Commerce SaaS platform IE MALL has also been built providing APP-based commerce and in-APP payments for merchants. This technology is being increasingly embraced providing omni-channel shopping experiences for customers.

