

ISX Financial Announces the Launch of PaidBy(R) in the United Kingdom

Nicosia, Nov 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - ISX Financial UK Ltd, a leading electronic money institution renowned for providing multi-currency corporate accounts and diverse online payment solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its innovative product, PaidBy(R), in the United Kingdom.



PaidBy(R) represents a significant leap in online payment processing, seamlessly linking businesses to the UK's expansive banking network, whilst being cost competitive with online card payment processing. This account-to-account solution empowers online customers to make instant payments directly from their bank accounts, enhancing the efficiency and security of digital transactions.



"Our mission at ISX Financial is to revolutionise the way businesses manage their financial transactions," said Nikogiannis Karantzis, CEO of ISX Financial. "With the launch of PaidBy(R) in the United Kingdom, we are taking a significant step forward in providing our clients with a tool that not only simplifies but also secures online transactions, whilst improving cashflow and aligning with the consumer's expectations in today's digital economy."



The launch of PaidBy(R) is set to transform the e-commerce landscape in the UK. By enabling direct bank payments, customers can enjoy a more streamlined and secure checkout experience. Businesses on the other hand, benefit from the immediate confirmation of payments, same day FPS settlement 24Hrs/365 days per year, reduced transaction costs and minimised fraud risks.



PaidBy(R) is designed to integrate effortlessly with existing online platforms, ensuring a seamless adoption process for businesses of all sizes. With its user-friendly interface and robust infrastructure, PaidBy(R) stands out as a reliable and innovative solution in the fintech sector.



For more information on PaidBy(R), please visit www.paidbybank.com.





About ISX Financial





ISX Financial EU PLC is a 'banktech' company that leverages its own technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA & UK. The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provides a complete end-to-end transactional banking, FX, remittance and payment processing capability.

ISXMoney's multi-Currency IBAN accounts coupled with PaidBy Bank instant open banking provide merchants with a tailored payment solution to reach any UK or EEA bank account holders.

ISX Financial's consumer product "flykk" is a digital wallet that combines all its financial technology and infrastructure to create a retail product. flykk(R) is a two-sided network developed on ISX's own platform that links both merchants and consumers around the globe to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. flykk(R) allows customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds, with the benefits of a Diners card for point of sale transactions.

ISX Financial's subsidiary Probanx(R) also develops payment infrastructure for third parties, and provides connectivity to central banks, banks around the world and major card schemes.

