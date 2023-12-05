

Montreal Office Establishment

Melbourne, Dec 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lithium Universe Holdings Ltd, has established an office in Montreal, Canada. The office address is as follows:



500 Place d'Armes, Suite 1800,

Montreal, Quebec H2Y 2W2, Canada.



The Quebec office will enable Lithium Universe to strategically grow its presence in Quebec as it aims in becoming a major lithium company in the emerging lithium district. Additionally, the office will enable the Company to streamline its operations with key stakeholders in the region - such as its engineering partners (HATCH and Primero Group), as it continues to develop its Quebec Processing-Hub Strategy.



The Company's decision to establish a permanent presence in Quebec comes after the recent appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas as Director of Lithium Universe Holdings Ltd.



Ms Victoria Vargas will be based out of the Company's Quebec office, where she will be responsible for strengthening the Company's exposure to international capital markets and also facilitating corporate development opportunities.





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

