Melbourne, Dec 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to report that the Company held a meeting with the Quebec government and Investment Quebec to outline the Company's strategy to help Canada's lithium downstream challenge. The meeting was held with Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economics, Innovation and Energy, and Mr Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Quebec International and LU7 Board Members during the COP 28 Climate Conference in Dubai, UAE.



Chairman, Iggy Tan; directors, Dr Jingyuan Liu, Patrick Scallan, Fadi Diab; and CEO, Alex Hanly represented LU7.



The Company presented the Company's Lithium Dream Team, it's proven track record of building successful lithium projects around the world, and the Company's objective to address the significant challenge facing the Canadian lithium industry by establishing local, smaller-scale, downstream-focused refineries. The Company's trategic approach is to begin with refining operations while securing raw materials and move upstream to take advantage of the highly prospective James Bay region.



The discussions were highly productive, and the Quebec Government understood the strategic objective of Lithium Universe. The minister appreciated the unique strategic objective of Lithium Universe and stressed the importance for the Quebec government to integrate its critical minerals supply chain in Quebec Chairman, Mr Iggy Tan said, "the meeting proved immensely fruitful, showcasing Minister Fitzgibbon's profound grasp of the lithium sector and his remarkable vision for Quebec. His emphasis on innovating battery materials left us thoroughly impressed."





