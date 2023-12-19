

Tamboran Publishes First TCFD Climate Change Report

Sydney, Dec 19, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) ( TBNNY:OTCMKTS ) has released its first Climate Change report. The Report is structured to align with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.



The TCFD Report outlines Tamboran's strategy to respond to climate change, achieve Net Zero equity Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from first commercial production and play a leading role in the energy transition as a reliable supplier of natural gas.



Tamboran Resources Corporation ( ASX:TBN ) Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said:



"We are pleased to share our 2023 TCFD Climate Change and Net Zero Report. Tamboran's TCFD report explains how we are positioning the Company for a Net Zero world, how we are committed to developing our Beetaloo Basin project to be Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG from first commercial production and our belief in the resilience of a low-GHG intensity natural gas portfolio.



"The Report explains how we manage our climate risks and how we plan to seize the opportunities presented by the energy transition. We believe that in a decarbonising economy, natural gas with low reservoir CO2 produced by a company with Net Zero targets should be prioritised for development.



"Over the past year, we have adopted a standalone Climate Policy, introduced an internal carbon price, developed GHG forecasts for our projects, increased the volume of carbon offsets in our portfolio and added to our climate change team. Over the next year, we look forward to progressing the development of our Net Zero equity Scope 1 and 2 Beetaloo natural gas project, exploring new opportunities presented by the energy transition and, importantly, sharing this journey with all our shareholders and stakeholders.



Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

