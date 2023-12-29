

Completion of Field Program at Apollo Project

Melbourne, Dec 29, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo Lithium Project.



The Company was able to expediently complete its on-ground operations during the summer/fall season maximizing productivity. An exploration crew flew in to commence fieldwork campaign at Apollo in August and September 2023. The Company has now received all the final soil laboratory analysis and has devised a drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program in 2024 (see Figure 10*).



As previously referenced, the Company partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, (Laurentia) a highly reputable exploration company based in Quebec, Canada encompassing all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management.



Laurentia mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project in August and September 2023 with personnel accommodation, lodging, and logistics seamlessly managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the southeast of the Apollo project (see Figure 1*). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project was undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2*) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations. The work program was successfully completed on the 9th of September, with demobilisation occurring shortly thereafter.



Prospection, Mapping and Sampling Campaign



A highly focussed summer/fall field mapping and sampling campaign was completed concentrating on highpotential areas highlighted by previous KorrAI satellite and airborne magnetic litho-structural interpretations (Figures 3 and 4*). A total of 666 km of traverses and 209 rock chip samples were collected covering a majority of the 240 km2 Apollo permit to evaluate the potential for rare element LCT pegmatite, spodumene mineralisation, and geochemical pathfinders, attempting to identify as follows:



- Late-stage, large granite intrusions;



- Greenstone metamorphic rocks;



- Extensional fault structures and host rock porosity to accommodate the emplacement of late stage, LCT pegmatite dykes



Soil Sampling



A 300 x 150m soil sampling program was conducted on the north-west and central parts of the Apollo Lithium Project collecting a total of 2,220 samples (see Figure 5*). Soil sampling allows the Company geologists to analyse the concentration of lithium and other elements in the soil, which can provide an indication of the underlying geology and potential lithium-bearing minerals. Lithium, if present in rocks and minerals that weather over time, releases lithium ions into the soil. The completion of the soil sampling programme focussed on those areas in close spatial proximity to Greenstone (Lac Rouget Formation), Vieux Comptoir intrusive, and major identified structures.



Revised Geological Interpretation



The receipt of the laboratory analysis from ALS Laboratories has allowed for an updated geological interpretation for the Apollo project resulting in a greater understanding of key rock types and their extent across the 240 km2 permit (Figure 7*). This included a greater understanding of magnetic features identified throughout the airborne magnetic survey previously undertaken.



Potential Drilling Targets for 2024



Based on the results of the fieldwork, there appears to be a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east. This shear corridor feature could control any potential spodumene mineralisation (See Figure 8*). Winsome Resources' Adina Lithium project is 29 km to the east of Apollo. Winsome Resources' Adina project has a total strike length of lithium mineralised trend of over 3 km, with mineralisation remaining open to the east and west of reported intercepts. Drilling at Winsome Resources' Adina has delivered some impressive results, including 1.34% Li2O over 107.6m from 2.3m to 109.9m and maiden resource of 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O. The first drilling targets for the company has been designed specifically along shear corridor features (Figure 9*) and defined by anomalous Lithium, Caesium, Tantalum, Beryllium, Tin, Niobium and Tungsten anomalies and trends. Figure 10 shows some of these targets that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program.



Chairman, Iggy Tan commented:



"The summer/fall program of work and laboratory analysis sets the company up with great interpretation and understanding of the geology of the Apollo Lithium Project. The work has been methodical and systematic, which is required to map out a drilling campaign in the new year. I would like to acknowledge the excellent work by Laurentia Exploration and Head of Geology, Justin Rivers. We look forward the continued exploration efforts of Apollo in 2024."



