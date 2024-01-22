

Investor Webinar Invitation

Sydney, Jan 22, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - A Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) investor webinar will be held on 29 January 2024. The briefing will commence at 11:00 a.m. AEDT following the release of presentation material to the ASX.



The webinar will be hosted by David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources, who will be speaking with David Snydacker, Founder and CEO of Lilac Solutions, about the purity, consistency and reliability of the Lilac process and other aspects of Lilac's propriety technology.



Additionally, Don Miller, Lake's new CFO will join David Dickson on the webinar to discuss the outlook for the lithium carbonate market in 2027 and beyond, in line with the expected commencement of the Kachi Project's targeted commercial production . They will also review the strong project economics put forth in the Kachi Project Phase One DFS ("DFS") and answer some of the questions Lake received from investors following the announcement to the ASX on 19 December 2023 of the DFS results.



Investors are encouraged to register ahead of the event, via the link below*.



Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the webinar, either directly on the registration form or to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications at karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au. The Company will do its best to address submitted questions on the webinar or via email.



A recording of the webinar will be made available on the Company website.



To register for the Webinar, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/093O12TX





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

