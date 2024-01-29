

Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Jan 29, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd ( ASX:LU7 ) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending December 2023.



Appointment of Hatch for Lithium Carbonate Plant Engineering Study



- Hatch Ltd appointed Lithium Carbonate Engineering Study Manager

- Study focus is 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate plant



- Multi disciplinary engineering group with extensive lithium experience



- Hatch designed and built the 17,000 tpa Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant for Galaxy



- Under the leadership of Dr Jingyuan Liu and John Loxton



- Part of the Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy



Hatch Completion of Location Study for Lithium Carbonate Refinery



- Completed a location study for the optimal Lithium Carbonate Refinery site



- 16,000 tonne per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery



- Becancour Industrial Park most favoured between Quebec City and Montreal



- Commenced discussions with the industrial park LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience



- Appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas, as Director to its subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd (Canada)



- 25 years of experience within North American capital markets



- Extensive experience across the mining and minerals industry



LU7 Expands Presence with New Office in Montreal



- Strategically expanding presence in Quebec



- Centrally Located near engineering partners HATCH and Primero Group



Outstanding Progress on QLPH Concentrator Engineering Study



- Primero's outstanding progress in QLPH concentrator engineering study



- Impressive pace and quality surpasses industry norms



- Based on Mt Cattlin design and supervised by Lithium Dream Team



- Key deliverables: Block Flow and Process Flow Diagrams, Mass Balance, Process Design Criteria



Lithium Universe Meeting with Quebec Government to Share Strategy



- LU7 meets with Quebec Government



- Minister of Economics, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon



- Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Quebec International



Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study



- Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study



- Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout



- Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)



Apollo Lithium Project Summer/Fall Exploration Completed



- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign



- Final soil laboratory analysis received



- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature



- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east



- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign



*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4LQ76O61





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

Related Companies