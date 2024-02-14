  Lake Resources NL Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile

View in Other Languages Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Presenting at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) 出席贝尔波特出土自然资源会议 Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) ベル・ポッター発掘天然資源カンファレンスで講演 
#Financial General#Mining#Lithium
Presenting at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference
Presenting at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference

Sydney, Feb 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (googlechartASX:LKE) (googlechartLK1:FRA) (googlechartLLKKF:OTCMKTS), the responsible lithium developer, announces that management will present at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference, a virtual event which began on 12 February and will continue through 15 February, from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. AEDT.

Lake CEO, David Dickson will present to investors on 14 February at 9:50 a.m. AEDT.

Dickson will discuss challenges and opportunities within the lithium sector as well as provide an update on the strategic delivery of Lake's Flagship Kachi project located in the heart of Argentina's Lithium Triangle.

The presentation will be available on the Lake Resources website.

Lake also wishes to congratulate its technology and Kachi project partner, Lilac Solutions, for its successful Series C capital raise to support the continued scaling up of proven technology.

Lilac raised US$145m with support from Mercuria, Lowercarbon Capital, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Engine Ventures, T. Rowe Price, Sumitomo, Emerson Collective, Mitsubishi and The Nature Conservatory.

For more information or to register to attend the virtual conference, visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/160Q17E0

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F7HDJ8UZ


About Lake Resources NL

Lake ResourcesLake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)  (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

https://twitter.com/Lake_Resources https://www.linkedin.com/company/lake-resources/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au



Link: Presenting at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Res Conf

Related Companies
Lake Resources NL cs ct ja en kr de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 432) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Lithium

View in Other Languages 4329778 (607)

googlechart

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • FINANCE VIDEO: Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:LKE) Interview with Steve Promnitz on Argentinian Lithium Projects

    • Research Report

    Download PresentationDownload Presentation

    Lake Resources NL


    Read More About Lake Resources NL