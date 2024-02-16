

Sydney, Feb 16, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to advise that its financial results for the period ending 31 December 2023 (FY23) will be released on Friday 23 February 2024.



Etherstack's CEO, David Deacon and CFO, David Carter will host an investor webinar at 12:30pm (AEDST) on Friday 23 February 2024 following the release of its full year financial year 2023 results.



Investors can register for the webinar via the following link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/583UO11A



Investors can submit questions prior to the webinar to melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au or do so via the Q&A function on Zoom.





About Etherstack Plc





Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is the world's leading licensor of wireless technologies for the digital LMR industry and the Company develops wireless products for the main digital radio communications standards known as APCO P25, TETRA and DMR. Over the past 25 years, over twenty wireless equipment manufacturers have licensed LMR technologies from Etherstack for use in their products.

MCPTT over LTE is an emerging cellular standard that provides public safety grade PTT (Push-To-Talk) solutions within 4G and 5G cellular networks. Demand for MCPTT services and equipment by telecommunications carriers and end user agencies has been steadily growing in the past few years and is expected to rise rapidly over the next 36-48 months.

