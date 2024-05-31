

Signs Seventh Mining Communications Contract

Sydney, May 31, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) advises that its Australian subsidiary Auria Wireless Pty Ltd has entered a contract with Radlink Pty Ltd valued at A$428,000 to supply essential digital radio communications equipment at a new iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.



This contract is for the supply of the Company's digital APCO P25 radio network equipment which is widely used in the Australian and global, public safety, resources and utilities markets. Contracts of this nature typically provide the Company with initial equipment revenues followed by recurring support revenues over many years and future expansion and replacement orders, demonstrating the strategic value of contracts such as this contract and the previous six digital radio network deployments.



This current order represents the seventh deployment of the Company's technology in recent years in the Western Australia resources sector.



The revenue from this activity is expected be recognised in the financial year ending 31 December 2024.



Etherstack CEO, David Deacon, said "This is the seventh deployment with one of the world's largest miners. It clearly demonstrates customer satisfaction with our engineering, delivery and support. We are pleased with the recurring business within the Australian resource sector.





