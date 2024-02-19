

SS-1H IP30 flow test and operational update webcast

Sydney, Feb 19, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited ( ASX:TBN ) ( TBNNY:OTCMKTS ) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joel Riddle, will host a webcast to update the market on the Company's Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) 30-day initial production (IP30) well test and ongoing operations in the Beetaloo Basin.



Time: 9:30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)

Date: Monday, 26 February 2024

Webcast link (pre-register):

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F7124346



A recording of the webcast will be available on the Tamboran Resources website following completion of the presentation.





About Tamboran Resources Limited





Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

Related Companies