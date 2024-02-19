  Tamboran Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General
SS-1H IP30 flow test and operational update webcast
SS-1H IP30 flow test and operational update webcast

Sydney, Feb 19, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited (googlechartASX:TBN) (googlechartTBNNY:OTCMKTS) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joel Riddle, will host a webcast to update the market on the Company's Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) 30-day initial production (IP30) well test and ongoing operations in the Beetaloo Basin.

Time: 9:30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)
Date: Monday, 26 February 2024
Webcast link (pre-register):
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F7124346

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Tamboran Resources website following completion of the presentation.


About Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources LtdTamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Investor enquiries:
Chris Morbey
Vice President - Investor Relations
+61-2-8330-6626
Investors@tamboran.com

Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
Media@tamboran.com



Link: SS-1H IP30 flow test and operational update webcast

Related Companies
Tamboran Resources Limited cs ct ja en kr ae de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

Tamboran Resources Limited


Read More About Tamboran Resources Limited