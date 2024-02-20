loading.........

Melbourne, Feb 20, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) ( ESMAF:OTCMKTS ) interview with CEO Alex Hanly by ABN Newswire.



Mr Hanly talks about the downstream processing to address the need for a "hub and spoke" methodology to service a growing number of lithium spodumene explorers and miners.



Meeting the demand for battery minerals requires more lithium carbonate suppliers that are in proximity to both battery manufacturers and lithium mining companies.



Mr Hanly outlines the corporate structure, which includes the "Lithium Dream Team" who built the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant in China.



Developing in parallel with the Definitive Feasibility Study, the company is progressing upstream partnerships for lithium concentrate concentrate.





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

