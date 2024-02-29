

Implementation of Scheme

Sydney, Feb 29, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ) is pleased to announce that the Scheme of Arrangement between Symbio and its shareholders which was approved by the relevant Symbio shareholders on 7 February 2024 and the Federal Court of Australia on 16 February 2024 ("Scheme") has been implemented. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this announcement but not separately defined have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Booklet released to the ASX on 22 December 2023 ("Scheme Booklet").



Scheme Participants have today been paid:



- the Scheme Consideration for each Symbio share they held at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on 21 February 2024 (being the Scheme Record Date); and



- the Agreed Dividend for each Symbio share they held at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on 19 February 2024 (being the Agreed Dividend Record Date).



Delisting of Symbio



As previously announced, trading in Symbio shares was suspended from close of trading on 19 February 2024.



Symbio intends to apply for its removal from quotation on the official list of ASX with effect from close of trading on 29 February 2024.





About Symbio Holdings Limited





Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

