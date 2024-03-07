

Sydney, Mar 7, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Ltd ( LON:PYX ) ( NSX:PYX ) is pleased to announce that Oliver Hasler, Chairman and CEO, will host a live investor presentation relating to the Company's 2023 Annual Results at 12:00pm GMT (11pm AEDT) on Tuesday 19 March 2024, via the Investor Meet Company platform.



The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted preevent via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am GMT (8.00pm AEDT) on Monday 18 March 2024 or at any time during the live presentation.



Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PYX RESOURCES LIMITED via:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9XO3BTFO





About Pyx Resources Limited





PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.

