

Intention to list on the New York Stock Exchange

Sydney, May 6, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Corporation ( ASX:TBN ) ( TBNNY:OTCMKTS ) intends to list its shares of common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) via a US Initial Public Offering (IPO) under the ticker "TBN". The Company's shares of common stock (represented by CHESS Depositary Interests, or CDIs) will also continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



The proposed listing on the NYSE will be undertaken pursuant to the registration statement on Form S-1, which has formally been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The listing is expected to occur once the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC and is subject to market and other condition.



Tamboran's Board of Directors believes that a US listing has the potential to improve liquidity and provide access to deeper capital markets that better understand the development of shale gas.



Funds raised via the US IPO are expected to fund Tamboran's activity in the Beetaloo Basin, including delivering production from the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project. Tamboran is targeting Final Investment Decision (FID) following completion of the IPO in mid-2024.



The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offer have not yet been determined.



The joint book-running managers on the IPO are BofA Securities, CitiGroup and RBC Capital Markets, supported by Johnson Rice & Company and Piper Sandler as co-managers.



Tamboran Resources Corporation Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said:



"Tamboran's US listing is expected to support the funding of the proposed Shenandoah South Pilot Project to first production in the first half of 2026. We are excited to be supported by the high-quality US institutions with a deep knowledge of shale developments that will enhance value to our existing shareholders.



"Most importantly, the funds raised are expected to deliver Tamboran's strategy to supply the Northern Territory and East Coast gas markets at a time when legacy production is in decline.





About Tamboran Resources Corporation





Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

