

Completion of Environmental and Field Studies at Becancour

Melbourne, June 13, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) ( ESMAF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that two environmental field studies have been completed at the Company's proposed refinery site located at the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP), Quebec.



We are pleased to announce the completion of a survey, adhering to provincial protocols, which found no presence of the short-eared owl, a species of concern, in the Lot 22 area. The site's proximity to the CEPSA chemical plant, railway, and highway likely makes it less attractive for this species. This information is vital for our ongoing environmental assessments and planning.



A recent breeding bird survey revealed the presence of Chimney Swifts, a species at risk known to nest in human structures, likely to inhabit structures away from Lot 22. No habitat was observed for salamanders or the least bittern bird, indicating no further surveys are necessary for these species.



Wetland delineation, conducted according to provincial guidelines, aligns with desktop review information, with no unexpected findings. Wetlands are primarily located in the northern and eastern portions of the site, with smaller patches in the southwestern sector. These wetlands are likely of low ecological value, characterized by agricultural ditches and the presence of the invasive species Phragmites australis. Wetland surveys will continue through June and July.



Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "There was nothing unexpected from our recent environmental surveys. The Becancour Industrial Park is an existing industrial complex designed to host operations like the Company's 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery. Wetland surveys will continue through June and July. This is an important step forward as we progress our plans at the Becancour property."



*To view pictures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7HLG7JJ9





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

Related Companies