

Commences Trading on the ASX

Sydney, June 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that following completion of its highly successful oversubscribed ASX Public Offering in Australia of CDIs, the Company will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 14 June 2024 at 10.30am (AEST) under the ticker code "RAU".



Highlights



- Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. has been admitted to the Official List of the ASX under the code 'RAU' and is now listed on the ASX, TSX-V, FSE and the OTC;



- A$8 million raised via the issue of 16,000,000 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) at an issue price of A$0.50 per CDI (the Offer) with a ratio of 1 CDI for 1 Share;



- The highly successful oversubscribed Offer received strong support from Australian institutional investors, including RAU's existing shareholders;



- Proceeds of the Offer will primarily be used for advanced exploration activities with the aim of delineating a JORC compliant Mineral Resource at the Tiros Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Titanium project in Brazil and exploration at the Company's Novo Mundo Gold Project;



- Experienced board and management team in place with requisite project development skills to drive shareholder value; and



- Resouro's undiluted market capitalisation following completion of the Offer is A$46.1 million.



Resouro raised A$8,000,000 (before costs) via the issue of 16,000,000 CDIs at A$0.50 per CDI, with a ratio of 1 CDI for 1 Share in the Company, resulting in a market capitalisation of A$46.1 million following completion of the Public Offer.



The Company received strong demand from new and existing Australian institutional investors as well as retail investors under the bookbuild process in connection with the Public Offer.



Taylor Collison acted as Lead Manager to the Offer.



Resouro is an exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical mineral resources, via the Company's 90% ownership interest in the Tiros Project (Tiros). Tiros is an REE and titanium project covering an area of approximately 450km2 in the Minas Gerais State, one of the leading mining jurisdictions in Brazil. Tiros is surrounded by established infrastructure with world class roads, rail, ports, power, water and qualified labour all in close proximity.



The immediate focus for the Company is to increase shareholder value by advancing the Tiros project. Funds raised from the Public Offer will largely be applied towards:



- progressing exploration activities including a targeted drill program with an aim to delineate a JORC compliant Mineral Resource;



- undertaking chemical and metallurgical testwork to determine scoping level requirements; and



- subject to the results of the exploration activities, commencing preliminary economic evaluation and undertaking preliminary technical studies.



The Company has an experienced board and management team in place with a broad range of mining, project development, financing, operational, technical and corporate skills in the resource industry. Resouro CEO, Chris Eager, is a mining engineer with 35 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr Eager was a co-founder of Monterrico Metals PLC which unlocked significant value in the Peruvian Rio Blanco copper project that was acquired in 2007 at a valuation of US$200 million. Mr Eager also co-founded Asia Energy PLC and CoalMont Ltd.



Commenting on Resouro's ASX listing, Chris Eager, CEO, said:



"We are delighted with the outstanding response to Resouro's ASX listing. The Board sees Resouro's listing on the ASX as a great opportunity to capture the true value of the company's assets and is highly complementary to the current listing on the TSXV. On behalf of the Board and senior management, I would like to thank all investors for their strong interest in the Company. I would also like to personally welcome new shareholders to the Company and thank existing shareholders for their continued support throughout the Offer process.



Resouro's leading project, Tiros, is an exciting asset located in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, Brazil, hosts some of the world's largest rare earth elements reserves, making it a potential major supplier globally. We look forward to accelerating our drilling program to enhance our understanding of the magnitude and grade potential of the Tiros project.



Tiros is being advanced at a time when demand for rare earth elements continues to grow in response to the electrification and decarbonisation of the global economy, which we believe will continue as countries seek to achieve their net-zero carbon emission targets."





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.

