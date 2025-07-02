Resouro Announces Filing its Year End Reports and Publishing its Inaugural Sustainability Report



Resouro Files its First Sustainability Report

Toronto, July 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2025. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDARplus (www.sedarplus.com) and the Company's website (https://resouro.com).



Resouro is pleased to announce that it has published its first Sustainability report, which can be found on the Company's website (https://resouro.com/about-us).



We have begun our journey to formalize our strategy to support the wellbeing of people and the environment as we develop our mining projects. We are convinced that effectively integrating our Sustainability Governance strategy into the fabric of our corporate culture will not only drive long-term value for stakeholders but will also strengthen our resilience to position us as a sustainable leader in the titanium and rare earth mining sector.



Fiscal Year Summary



FY25 marked a pivotal year for Resouro, as we transitioned from a single-market explorer to a dual- listed strategic metals developer with growing global recognition. The year began with a successful ASX listing, which enabled us to aggressively advance exploration at our flagship Tiros Titanium and Rare Earths (REE) project in Brazil (Tiros or Project), a project the Board believes has the potential to emerge as one of the world's most significant sources of titanium and critical minerals.



The capital raised through our ASX IPO allowed us to accelerate drilling and development activities, with early success validating the geological potential of Tiros and positioning Resouro as a serious emerging player in the global critical minerals landscape.



Achievements



Resouro achieved several key milestones throughout the Financial Year, with a selection of the most notable in order of occurrence across FY25 being:



Date Announcement/Achievement

14 Jun '24 Resouro to Commence Trading on ASX

18 Jul '24 Significant Maiden JORC Resource for Tiros Project, Brazil

13 Aug '24 Proof of Concept Positive Metallurgical Test Results - Tiros Project

10 Sep '24 Binding Agreement Signed for Acquisition of 3 new Mineral Rights

17 Oct '24 Experienced REE Specialist Alistair Stephens Appointed as CEO

22 Nov '24 Resouro to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

27 Nov '24 MOU Signed with Government of Minas Gerais and Invest Minas

16 Jan '25 Appointment of Progesys as Tiros Project Managers & EIA Consultants

06 Feb '25 Spectacular Assay Results from Tiros Central Block

17 Feb '25 Resouro Partners with the MagBras Initiative

17 Mar '25 Continuous High-Grade Titanium & REE Mineralisation - Tiros



Subsequent to the end of FY25, the run of achievements continued with the following key milestones:



Date Announcement/Achievement

09 Apr '25 Significant Upgrade in Measured and Indicated Resource -Tiros

22 Apr '25 High Grade Assay Results up to 26% TiO2 Tiros North Block

28 Apr '25 Strategic Partnership to Unlock Potential of Tiros Project

16 Jun '25 Resouro's Tiros Project Selected for BNDES and FINEP Funding



Maiden JORC MRE and Updated JORC MRE



Our Maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), for the Tiros REE project announced on 18 July, 2024 delineated a 1.7 billion (bn) tonne resource. This placed the Tiros Project as one of the largest undeveloped titanium and rare earth resources not only in Brazil, but globally.



The MRE was surpassed in April 2025 with an updated MRE. The updated MRE (Measured and Indicated), applying a 1,000 pm Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) cut-off, presents 1.4 billion tonnes at 12% TiO2 and 4,000 ppm TREO containing 1,100 ppm Magnet Rare Earths Oxide (MREO) with a highg-rade zone identified as summarised in the table below. Drilling data to support the high-grade (HG) and medium grade (MG) is detailed in the JORC Table 1 in Appendix 2 of the Company's announcement to ASX on 9 April, 2025 along with all relevant data to support the Updated MRE.



Measured and Indicated Resources increased by almost 37% to 1.4 billion tonnes:



o Measured Resources 367 Mt at 12% TiO2 and 4,100 ppm TREO,



o Indicated Resources 1,000 Mt at 12% TiO2 and 4,000 ppm TREO,



o Total Resources 1,400 Mt at 12% TiO2 and 4,000 ppm TREO



High-grade mineralisation within the MRE:



o Measured Resources 30 Mt at 24% TiO2 and 9,300 ppm TREO,



o Indicated Resources 74 Mt at 23% TiO2 and 8,900 ppm TREO,



o Total Resources 104 Mt at 23% TiO2 and 9,100 ppm TREO



This positions Resouro among the most advanced and early-stage titanium and REE developers globally, with a unique combination of scale, grade, and access to infrastructure.



CEO appointment



On the management front, we were pleased to announce the appointment of Alistair Stephens as CEO in November 2024.



Alistair brings over 35 years of global mining expertise to the Company. In the initial 15 years of his career, he worked in mining operations in Western Australia for Newmont, KCGM, WMC Resources Ltd and Orica. He has successfully defined a significant global inventory of major rare earths resource deposits and been a leader in successful metallurgical test work programs, metallurgical flowsheet development and engineering designs that will be crucial in the development of Resouro's globally significant Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project in Brazil.



Alistair brings a wealth of leadership experience across team building, strategic planning, corporate governance, stakeholder engagement, corporate finance, talent management, commodity marketing, and end-to-end mining and processing operations.



Novo Mundo



In addition to Tiros, Resouro has a 100% ownership and title in the Novo Mundo Gold Project (Novo Mundo) located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province, in the Mato Grass state, also in Brazil. Resouro is continuing to assess its strategic options to crystallise value from this project.



Once again, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal shareholders and key stakeholders for their ongoing support, which is instrumental to Resouro on its path to success.



I would also like to thank my fellow directors, CEO, Alistair Stephens, CFO and Corporate Secretary, Sandra Evans and the technical and operations teams on the ground for their continued efforts across the year.



About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.

