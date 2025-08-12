

Resignation of CEO

Toronto, Aug 12, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) announces that Alistair Stephens has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Stephens for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



Christopher Eager, the current Executive Chairman, will assume the role of CEO effective immediately. Mr. Eager brings 34 years' of experience as a mining engineer and will ensure continuity of leadership and ongoing commitment to advancing Resouro's strategic objectives.



The Company is also initiating the process to appoint a Chairman to further strengthen the leadership team.





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.

