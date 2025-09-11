

Update on Private Placement

Toronto, Sep 11, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) provides the following update on timing, further to its announcement of 19 August 2025 (TSX-V 18 August, 2025) in relation to the non-brokered private placement of common shares announced therein (the "Offering").



The Company now expects to close the Offering in a single tranche with the closing to occur in the week commencing Monday 15 September, 2025.



As advised previously, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the engineering program, an essential step toward the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Company's Tiros project, as well as for general working capital purposes.



None of the securities to be issued in the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.

