

CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Melbourne, June 27, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd ( ASX:LU7 ) ( ESMAF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect, to be held on Friday 28th June 2024, 11:00am AEST/ 9:00am AWST.



CEO Alex Hanly will present the Company's strategy to close the lithium conversion gap within North America through development of the proposed 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery at Becancour, Quebec.



Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q&A session.



This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and to register please use the link below:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/91RASS1P



A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

