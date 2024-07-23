

Deep Yellow Appoints Craig Barnes as CFO

Perth, July 23, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( JMI:FRA ) ( DYLLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced mining finance executive Mr Craig Barnes as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), commencing 1 August 2024. The appointment follows the resignation of Mr Mark Pitts, and the Board would like to thank Mr Pitts for his contribution over the past years and wish him well in his business pursuits.



Mr Barnes is a Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years' experience in senior finance and financial management roles within the mining industry both in Africa and Australia, including direct exposure to uranium development and production in Namibia. Mr Barnes holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and an Honours Bachelor of Accounting Science degree from the University of South Africa.



Before joining Deep Yellow, he held the position of CFO of Galena Mining Limited and prior to that was CFO of Paladin Energy Limited for more than five years and CFO of DRDGOLD Limited and its affiliated subsidiaries for more than seven years.



John Borshoff commented that "Craig is a welcomed addition to the already formidable Deep Yellow team and will be a great asset as we move forward with development of the Tumas Project. Getting a person in such a senior level that has worked previously with the majority of our senior leadership, combined with his familiarity with uranium and operating in Namibia, will significantly strengthen the financial and commercial aspects of the Group."





About Deep Yellow Limited





Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.

The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.

Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.

Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.

Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.

Related Companies