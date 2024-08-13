

Outstanding Metallurgical Test Results - Tiros Project

Sydney, Aug 13, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce an update on its metallurgical studies for the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project in Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Tiros" or "Project") which marks a significant milestone in the Project's development. The results from the metallurgical test work below indicate that Resouro, together with its partner Altilium Projects (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Altilium"), have the potential to achieve the highest rare earth extractions known across the industry to date.



Highlights



Following the July 18, 2024 release of the Company's maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Tiros Project, Resouro has completed the first steps of its metallurgical strategy with its partner, Altilium.



The aim of this metallurgical study was to achieve maximum extractions and recovery of Rare Earth and Titanium minerals, applying Altilium's patented technology, including acid regeneration with minimal acid loss as well as zero waste.



Altilium assessed an approximately 50kg representative sample, covering five diamond drill holes of the Tiros JORC compliant resource in laboratory conditions and produced the following extraction results:



Metallurgical Extraction using 50kg of representative sample.



TEST L3



TREY - 80.8%

LREE - 81.6%

MREE - 96.2%

HREE - 74.8%



President, CEO, Director and Founder, Chris Eager commented:



"Completion of our first stage of the Altilium extraction assessment for the Central Block of the Tiros Rare Earth project marks a pivotal moment for Resouro Strategic Metals and the industry as a whole."



"These extraction results, combined with the maiden JORC mineral resource estimate, provide our shareholders with confidence that Tiros' consistently thick, near surface and highly weathered clay-like material has strong potential to produce excellent results and meet the needs of the global demand for stable supply of rare earth critical minerals."



"Our metallurgical studies will continue the next steps with our partner, Altilium, whilst reviewing options from the more conventional metallurgical study path. This work combined with our infill drilling for mine planning and feasibility and environmental purposes will seek to establish Resouro as a leading rare earth business."



"Resouro is committed to sustainable practices and positive community engagement, ensuring that our growth contributes to the well-being of the regions in which we operate."



"Resouro will continue to update the market on progress to completion of our Preliminary Economic Assessment"



About Altilium



Altilium Group Limited ("Altilium Group"), incorporated in England, is the parent company of Altilium Licensing Limited ("ALL") and Altilium Projects (Australia) Pty Ltd).



Research and development for the Altilium Group is performed in Australia. Altilium Technology may be applied to ore, mining waste or process tailings. The first developed application of Altilium Technology was the Altilium Nickel Laterite Process(TM) which is designed to process nickel laterite ore. The Altilium Group has subsequently developed the following processes:



- Altilium Bauxite Process(TM) - to extract metals from bauxite ore;



- Altilium Red Mud Process(TM) - to re-process bauxite residue (tailings); and



- Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM) - to extract titanium and rare earth elements from a lateritic ore.



The Altilium Group is proactively researching and developing new applications for its technology with a focus on the extraction of critical metals. Altilium Group has marked the successful completion of its latest metallurgical testing phase, utilising the proprietary Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM) on a 50 kg composite sample provided by Resouro. This rigorous testing process, carried out at Core Resources Laboratories in Brisbane, involved air-drying and milling the sample to 0.5mm to analyse its chemical and mineral content. Three leach tests were conducted to understand the metal extractions, with the goal of generating a solution rich in rare earth elements ("REEs") and a residue enriched with titanium.



Notably, the third test, which incorporated a pre-treatment process, achieved the highest rare earth extractions known in the industry to date, demonstrating the effectiveness of Altilium's innovative approach.



Building on these promising results, Altilium Group is now focused on the next phase of development, which involves designing and executing a laboratory-scale test programme to establish the Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM) flowsheet. The company aims to optimise the process parameters to improve the grades and extraction efficiency of target metals, including titanium, silica, REEs, scandium, iron, and aluminium.



Christopher Gower, CEO of Altilium Group, said, "The recent completion of this "Sighter Test Work" marks a significant milestone for Altilium Group. By applying our proprietary Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM) (at Core Resources Laboratories), we have achieved unprecedented levels of rare earth extractions, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in resource processing. This accomplishment not only highlights the potential of our technology but also sets a new benchmark for the industry."



"Looking ahead, our focus is on refining and optimising the Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM) and our other process flowsheets to maximise the extraction efficiency for the target metals: titanium and rare earth elements in this case; and, alumina, iron, nickel, cobalt, scandium and more in the case of our other flowsheets. Our goal is to continually enhance the grades, yields and extractions to deliver an efficient and profitable flowsheet, positioning Altilium as a leader in sustainable mineral processing solutions."



The Altilium Metallurgical Test Work



The scope for the first stage Altilium test work was aimed at understanding the feasibility of applying the Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM) technology to Resouro's samples mainly for the extraction of rare earth elements into solution.



The work involved a composite sample of 50kg, premixed by Resouro, air dried and milled to 100% passing 0.5mm. Chemical and mineralogical analysis was conducted on the head sample.



Three optimization sighter leach tests were conducted using nitric acid (HNO3) applying the Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM) at Core Resources Laboratories in Brisbane to generate Pregnant Leach Solution ("PLS") and residue. The samples were assayed for aluminium (Al), calcium (Ca), cobalt (Co), chromium (Cr), iron (Fe), gallium (Ga), magnesium (Mg), manganese (Mn), nickel (Ni), sulphur (S), scandium (Sc), silicon (Si), titanium (Ti), and rare earth elements (REEs).



The sighter leach test conditions were assessed as follows:



- L1 test involved leaching at the standard acid concentration used in the Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM).



- L2 test involved leaching at high concentration of acid.



- L3 test involved a pre leach heat treatment process and leaching at the standard acid concentration used in the Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM).



In all these tests, REE metal extractions, acid consumptions and residue compositions were measured with the summary of extraction of the REE noted in link below*.



Notably, the titanium dioxide ("TiO2") contained in the sample reported between 2.5 - 4.5% in the PLS with the remaining pleasingly not reporting to the PLS indicating a strong possibility of TiO2 recovery by traditional metallurgical recovery methods from the residue.



The representative samples were taken from the Tiros central project area over four tenements which are the subject of the recent maiden JORC MRE announcement by Resouro dated July 18th, 2024.



Proposed Future Works



Following this announcement, Resouro will commence the second phase of the Altilium test work. This work includes testing the representative Resouro sample with the Altilium Ti/REE Process(TM) technology flowsheet. This work will also include separating the TiO2, and zircon, niobium and phosphate potential from the leach/residue by various beneficiation processes. In addition, the following tasks will be undertaken:



- In-fill drilling to work towards delineating a potential JORC compliant reserve;



- Further metallurgical test work programs with preferred laboratory partners to optimise REE extraction and TiO2 recovery under typical conditions;



- Undertake a Scoping Study with Engineering Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") partner and other subject matter experts;



- Complete a Preliminary Mining and Environmental Baseline survey and studies to submit bulk mining approvals and work towards a pilot project; and



- Downstream studies and product testing to align the metallurgical flow sheet with potential future offtake partners.





https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5KW9275K





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.

