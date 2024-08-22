  Delta Lithium Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Perth, Aug 22, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited's James Croser presenting at Diggers and Dealers Conference in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, Monday 5th August 2024.

To view the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/C3YBGD20


About Delta Lithium Limited

Delta Lithium Limited ASX:DLIDelta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders. 

Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.

Contact
Delta Lithium
James Croser, Managing Director
+61-8-6109-0104
info@deltalithium.com.au

Investor/Media Enquiries
Citadel-MAGNUS
Michael Weir +61-402-347-032
Jono van Hazel +61-411-564-969


