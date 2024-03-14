

Yinnetharra Exploration Update

Perth, Mar 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Delta Lithium Limited ( ASX:DLI ) is pleased to announce an update for the ongoing drilling activities at its Lithium Project at Yinnetharra in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.



Highlights:



- The Yinnetharra Lithium Project is an early-stage exploration project that covers a large 1,769km2 area (including Farm-In's) within the Gascoyne Lithium Province of Western Australia



o Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) of 25.7Mt @ 1% Li2O reported in December 2023



o This Maiden Resource Estimate is located within a 1.6km section of the 80km strike length of Delta's prospective stratigraphy at the broader Yinnetharra Lithium Project.



o Drilling at the next target area (Jameson) is scheduled to commence during the current Quarter



- New drilling results in this round of results include:



Yinnetharra



o 30m @ 1.9% Li2O from 199m in YRRD0362 at M36

o 30m @ 1.43% Li2O from 183m in YRRD0361 at M36

o 24.2m @ 1.4% Li2O from 177m in YDRD038 at M1

o 43m @ 0.75% Li2O from 286m in YRRD0348 at M1

o 25m @ 1% Li2O from 35m in YRRD0336 at M1



Drilling at the Malinda Prospect continues to demonstrate quality lithium intercepts from surface with the dominant lithium bearing mineral being spodumene. Recent highlights can be seen below in Table 1* and Figure 2*, with a full list of recent results in Appendix 1 and 2*.



Commenting on the results Managing Director, James Croser said;



"Malinda continues to provide excellent results that highlight the enormous potential our geologists have been talking about since the initial acquisition in late 2022. This confidence has only grown as each round of drilling results have been incorporated into our geological model.



An initial heritage survey has been completed at Jamesons around the immediate locale of our first pass drilling program. This is planned to commence in late March, drilling the high-value geochemical anomalism and Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum pegmatite outrcrop."



Yinnetharra Exploration



The Yinnetharra project is an early-stage exploration project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia targeting Lithium mineralisation. Delta Lithium has 1,769km2 of tenure owned outright and as Farm-in Joint Ventures. A Maiden Resource Estimate was released in December 2024 of 25.7Mt @ 1% Lithium Oxide (Li2O). The recently executed Farm-In Joint Venture Agreement have expanded the prospective stratigraphy to over 80km in length.



The Company is actively exploring at the Yinnetharra Project with four drill rigs currently operating at Malinda and multiple field teams undertaking geological mapping and surface sampling in order to further define target prospects.



Drilling completed to date at Malinda has demonstrated quality lithium intercepts from surface with the dominant lithium bearing mineral being spodumene. Recent highlights can be seen below in Table 1* and Figure 2*, with a full list of recent results in Appendix 1 and 2*.



Lithium resources are largely present in 3 main pegmatites at Malinda from surface to a depth of >300m. Metallurgical test work is ongoing with initial results demonstrating the potential for high recovery of spodumene to high grade concentrates.



Exploration is ongoing at Yinnetharra with additional groundwork commencing within the recently acquired Reach Resources Limited's ( ASX:RR1 ) and Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited's ( ASX:VSR ) tenements.



Drilling at the Jamesons Prospect (Figure 3*) is scheduled to start this quarter utilising an RC rig, accessed and supported from the Malinda Camp. The Jamesons Prospect has very consistent high tenor lithium in soil anomalies with rock chips up to 4% Lithium Oxide and coarse spodumene within outcropping pegmatites at surface. The area has been mapped extensively in preparation for the upcoming drill program.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TA225YC1





About Delta Lithium Limited





Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders.

Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.

Related Companies