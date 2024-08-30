

Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Aug 30, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 30th of August 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.



David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company. BPH is a diversified company holding investments in biotechnology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.



This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.



To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/4A3HDM54







About BPH Energy Limited





BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

