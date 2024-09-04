

Technical Report for the Tiros REE Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Sydney, Sep 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Geological consulting group Atticus Consulting SAC ("Atticus") was engaged by Canadian public company Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ), to prepare an independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Report") for the Tiros Project ("Tiros" or the "Project" or the "Property"), located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Report has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure and reporting requirementsset forth in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101, Companion Policy 43-101CP, and Form 43-101F1 (June 30, 2011) and covers the Tiros Project titanium and rare earth element exploration project.



Purpose of the Technical Report



The Technical Report has been prepared for RSM, a Canadian public company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange, in order to provide a summary of scientific and technical information and data concerning the Project, in support of the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects according to Canadian National Instrument 43-101.



This Report verifies the data and information related to historical and current mineral exploration on the Project and presents a report on data and information available from the Company and in the public domain.



*To view the NI 43-101 Technical Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0VACBTI5





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.

